Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276,040 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,232 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $62,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,086.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

