Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 497,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,177 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $53,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,677,000 after purchasing an additional 437,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,254,000 after buying an additional 106,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after acquiring an additional 923,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Teradyne by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,177,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,062,000 after acquiring an additional 140,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Teradyne by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,324,000 after acquiring an additional 544,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,380 shares of company stock worth $1,214,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $145.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.74 and its 200 day moving average is $106.71. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.