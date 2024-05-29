Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 215,337 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,752,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,337 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.42% of Yum China worth $74,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3,107.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Yum China by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Yum China’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Separately, HSBC dropped their price objective on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

