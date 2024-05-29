Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 9,102 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $58,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,800.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,996.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,831.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $34.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. UBS Group lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,066.53.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

