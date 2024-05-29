H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 10.50 Per Share

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

H&T Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAT opened at GBX 394.69 ($5.04) on Wednesday. H&T Group has a 52-week low of GBX 305 ($3.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 502.07 ($6.41). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 404.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 405.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Get H&T Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at H&T Group

In related news, insider Simon Walker purchased 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £19,988.95 ($25,528.67). 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HAT

About H&T Group

(Get Free Report)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.