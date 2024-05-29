Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.60

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14.
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, food ingredients, tobacco and aroma raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry.
