Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Declares $1.22 Quarterly Dividend

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Hubbell has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hubbell to earn $17.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

NYSE HUBB traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $390.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,002. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $429.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

