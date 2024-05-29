IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 476.8% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

IDW Media Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IDWM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,086. IDW Media has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.48.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions.

