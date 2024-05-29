Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Boosted by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 132.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,212,000 after acquiring an additional 208,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,636,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Illumina by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 964,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $105.03. 1,476,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,336. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.82. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $213.12.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

