Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 376.7% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IMPUY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 164,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $8.72.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

