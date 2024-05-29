Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 376.7% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Impala Platinum Price Performance
Shares of IMPUY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 164,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $8.72.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
