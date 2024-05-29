Innealta Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OBDC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $100,726,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $56,354,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OBDC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. 1,437,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,554. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. Research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OBDC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

