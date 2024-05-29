Innealta Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Innealta Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after buying an additional 110,166 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,009,000 after buying an additional 382,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $81.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,836,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,304,925. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

