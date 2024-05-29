Innealta Capital LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Innealta Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,152 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Innealta Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWN. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,260,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 505,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,153. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

