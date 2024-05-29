Innealta Capital LLC Has $268,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Innealta Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $154,280,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,583,000 after acquiring an additional 447,186 shares during the period. KGH Ltd increased its stake in United States Steel by 7.5% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,488,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,795,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,952,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of X traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. 3,712,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,555. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.06.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

