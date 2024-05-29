Innealta Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Innealta Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 32,593 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EWD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.86. 90,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,971. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Company Profile

Ishares

