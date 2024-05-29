Innealta Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,011 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,510,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,514 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $37,189,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,523,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,600,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,945,000 after buying an additional 1,431,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. 5,372,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

