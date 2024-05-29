Innealta Capital LLC Sells 12,981 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Innealta Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,981 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,933 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 47,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EWW stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.31. 1,392,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,083. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

