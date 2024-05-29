Innealta Capital LLC Takes $91,000 Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in GoodRx by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Price Performance

GDRX traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,784. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -726.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GoodRx

GoodRx Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.