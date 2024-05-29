Innealta Capital LLC Takes Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,796 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 174.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth about $2,295,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Stock Performance

RDN traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,532. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 10,804 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $339,785.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

