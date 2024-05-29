Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $7.63. Inseego shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 255,200 shares.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Inseego from $3.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Inseego Stock Up 17.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth $1,674,000. Braslyn Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth about $1,675,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 16.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,602,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 225,340 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Inseego by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

