Insider Buying: Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) insider Martin J. Gilbert bought 10,000 shares of Glencore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 486 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £48,600 ($62,068.97).

Glencore Trading Down 1.2 %

Glencore stock traded down GBX 5.75 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 483.25 ($6.17). The stock had a trading volume of 20,499,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,734,662. The stock has a market cap of £58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,789.26, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. Glencore plc has a 52 week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 506.72 ($6.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 465.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 441.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.02) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.58) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 546.25 ($6.98).

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

