Insider Buying: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Buys 695 Shares of Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) Director Gary Strong acquired 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,408. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gary Strong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Gary Strong bought 1 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Gary Strong bought 3 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72.00.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OVLY traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 17.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

