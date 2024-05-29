Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells 478 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AXON stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $284.19. 471,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,072. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

