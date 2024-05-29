Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $6,650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,077,500 shares in the company, valued at $230,270,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVNA stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.05. 2,671,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,560. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average is $66.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,642,000 after buying an additional 266,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after buying an additional 2,112,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,160,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 216,893 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

