Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 1,296 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,918.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shannon Thyme Klinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20.

On Thursday, February 29th, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,442,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.57. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 6,528.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,843 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.