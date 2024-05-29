Insider Selling: Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Insider Sells 947 Shares of Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Adkins sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $28,646.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,544.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephanie Adkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Stephanie Adkins sold 265 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $7,963.25.

BPRN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,222. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $192.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Princeton Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

