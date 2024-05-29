Insider Selling: Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) COO Sells 40,139 Shares of Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 40,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,365,792.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,600,628 shares in the company, valued at 94,341,014.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Reddit Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of Reddit stock traded up 3.77 on Tuesday, reaching 58.49. 3,536,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053,241. Reddit, Inc. has a one year low of 37.35 and a one year high of 74.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 49.69.
Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 213.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $36,990,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at about $103,051,000.
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
