Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells 3,220 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $139,039.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,417,828.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tenable Stock Down 1.8 %

Tenable stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.95. 648,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,931. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.41 and a beta of 0.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Tenable by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Tenable by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Tenable by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

