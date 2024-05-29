Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,231 shares of company stock worth $1,177,186. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Insmed by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Insmed by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 68.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 43,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Insmed by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

