Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Gap Down to $48.06

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.06, but opened at $46.00. Insmed shares last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 1,710,072 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insmed from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $200,353.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $200,353.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,231 shares of company stock worth $1,177,186. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at $1,820,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $3,745,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 352.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 898.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,457 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

