INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Shares Up 2.8%

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.93). Approximately 334,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 412,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.91).

INSPECS Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of £74.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,300.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 58.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.55.

About INSPECS Group

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear, lenses, and OEM products worldwide. The company offers its products under the JOSEPH, CAT, Viktor & Rolf, Hype, Henri Lloyd, Barbour, Liberty, O'Neill, Lyle & Scott, SUPERDRY, RADLEY LONDON, Temperly London, TED BAKER LONDON, MINI, L.A.M.B., Barbour International, Marc O'Polo, TALBOT RUNHOF Eyewear, BUFFALO David Bitton, Free Country, BOTANIQ, SAVILE ROW Titanium, SAVILE ROW, BRENDEL Eyewear, FREIGEIST, HUMPHREY'S eyewear, JOS ESCHENBACH, and TITANFLEX brands through optical and retail outlets.

