Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Markel Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MKL

Markel Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,605.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,534.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,471.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.