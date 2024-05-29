Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $685,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 64.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 51,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJ. TD Cowen lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,394,087. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $88.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.