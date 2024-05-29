Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,913 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of RIVN opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

