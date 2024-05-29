Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.73.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,515 shares of company stock worth $1,134,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.3 %

NOW stock opened at $728.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $746.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $734.51. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $526.11 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.97, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

