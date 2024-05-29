Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 19,315 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,315 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 438,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,567,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 34,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $158.39 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.43 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

