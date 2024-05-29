Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 7,997 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 59.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.45.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,219,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

