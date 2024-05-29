Internet Computer Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $12.18 or 0.00018019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.65 billion and $76.97 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00054347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,985,884 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,361,271 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

