Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.91

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.91 and traded as high as $27.85. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 85,800 shares changing hands.

IPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $366.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.17.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $66.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.87 million.

Insider Activity at Intrepid Potash

In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 11,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $222,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,531,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,967,961.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $104,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,518,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,391,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $222,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,531,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,967,961.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,525. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.2% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 677,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 73,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 481,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 162,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 143,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

