Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 484.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,246,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,370 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,228,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after buying an additional 767,101 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after buying an additional 735,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,087,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. 263,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,101. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

