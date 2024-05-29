Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.22

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.22 and traded as high as $65.67. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $65.67, with a volume of 4,600 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned 0.43% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

