Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Down 82.6% in May

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the April 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBWY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,062. The stock has a market cap of $190.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

