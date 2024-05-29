Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $455.34 and last traded at $458.16. Approximately 6,947,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 43,019,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $459.68.
Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $440.08 and its 200-day moving average is $423.57.
Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
