Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $455.34 and last traded at $458.16. Approximately 6,947,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 43,019,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $459.68.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $440.08 and its 200-day moving average is $423.57.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

