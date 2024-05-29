Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.11

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and traded as low as $15.85. Investar shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 19,400 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Investar Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $154.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. Investar had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Investar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Investar by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

