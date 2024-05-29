Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.44

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.44 and last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 220851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

