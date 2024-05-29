IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.77

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.77 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 52.10 ($0.67). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.66), with a volume of 1,721,166 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of IP Group from GBX 133 ($1.70) to GBX 126 ($1.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
View Our Latest Research Report on IPO
IP Group Trading Down 2.0 %
About IP Group
IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.
