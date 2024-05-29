IQVIA Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for IQVIA in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $226.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.41. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

