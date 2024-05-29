iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Position Decreased by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28,138.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 98,203 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,829,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,648,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.08. 1,244,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,029. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.39. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

