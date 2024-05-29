iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 405.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,953 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 80,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 95,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

