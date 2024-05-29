iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Short Interest Down 86.0% in May

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the April 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,773,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. 69,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $23.62.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

